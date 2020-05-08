Vizag gas leak situation under control: TDP MLA

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Ganababu on Friday said that gas leak situation here is under control and appealed to the people not to panic.

"I am here at the LG Polymers. The situation is fully under control and now there is no chance for any blast to take place. The pollution has also come under control compared to yesterday," said Ganababu, who is an MLA of Visakhapatnam West assembly constituency.

"So I came here to the factory premises to assure people that the situation is fully under control. I assure the public that there is no need to panic," he added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) today responded to reports of another gas leak at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam and clarified that it was a "minuscule technical leak" and the situation is under control.

"There are media reports that there was another leak. This is clarified that this was a minuscule technical leak. It is required to bring the container in control. It is been controlled and the process of neutralisation is already in process. The situation is under control," the MHA said in a statement.

Also, Director-General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SN Pradhan, refuted reports of a second gas leak at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam district and clarified that it was some fumes which released during the neutralisation process.

On Thursday, styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday morning which claimed 11 lives. (ANI)

