Vizag Gas leak tragedy: Might take 48 hours to neutralize gas, says Andhra Minister

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Concerted efforts are being made by experts in the field to neutralize Styrene gas that leaked from the tank of LG Polymers company here killing 11 people and affecting many others, said Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Goutam Reddy.

A high-level review meeting of the Group of Ministers was held here on Friday, in which ministers Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Kurasala Kannababu, Botsa Satyanarayana, Dharmana Krishna Das, Avanti Srinivas and P Jayaram participated.

Earlier, the ministers consoled the victims at the KGH.

Reddy said there was no need to panic as experts from the field are doing their best to neutralize the gas in the tank.

"Stern action will be taken against those found guilty for the accident after the inquiry report is presented and ask people not to believe in rumours. It might take 48 hours to neutralize the gas. The government has only been a facilitator for industries and now it has taken up the task of a safety audit of 86 industries in the state," he added.

With reference to the gas leak, he said it occurred during maintenance and that production was not started during lockdown.

Minister Alla Nani said the government was totally involved in the relief and rehabilitation measures as per the instructions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The 1,500 people in the five villages in the vicinity of LG Polymers plant were evacuated and rehabilitated on a war-footing soon after the news of the gas leakage was received.

He said 554 victims were shifted to hospitals out of whom, 128 have completely recovered. While 305 persons, including 52 infants, are being treated at the KGH, 121 people being treated at private hospitals who are said to be out of danger.

"Nobody is on ventilator support. The government would provide complete medical support to all of them," he added.

The minister said nobody would be allowed into the affected villages till medical experts say so and people have to be thoroughly alert about the situation.

The Chief Minister has advised the officials to take all precautionary measures and assured that the compensation announced would be paid very soon.

Medical teams are on alert and people in need can get treatment on the spot at the relief camps arranged for the purpose. (ANI)