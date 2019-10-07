Vizag: Goddess Kanayaka Parameswari decorated with 4 kg gold, Rs 2 cr cash

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Devotees are thronging in large numbers to get a glimpse of goddess Kanayaka Parameswari here who has been decorated with as much as 4 kilograms of gold and approximately Rs 2 crore cash on the occasion of Durga Ashtami on Sunday.

Apart from the sanctum-sanctorum where the main deity is seated, the gold and the cash have been used to decorate the temple interiors as well. Devotees who are thronging in large numbers for the 'Darshan' are apparently fascinated by the huge amount of gold and cash embellishing the goddess and her temple.

"Four kilograms of gold items and Rs 2 crore cash including foreign currency has been used to decorate goddess Kanayaka Parameswari, who is being worshipped as Maha Lakshmi. The gold and cash have been donated by 200 devotees," said Jagan Mohan, Chairman of the Kanayaka Parameswari temple.

He said that currency notes ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 2000 have been used for the decoration.

Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of Durga Puja or Navratri (ANI)

