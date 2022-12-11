Vizag steel plant blast injured shifted to ICU, one in critical condition

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 10 (ANI): The three workers injured in the blast that occurred at Taar tank no.11 in Vizag steel plant were shifted to the hospital for better treatment, informed the police on Saturday.

"Three contract workers were severally injured. Out of the three workers, the condition of one worker namely G Nagesh is critical, first, they were shifted to Malkapuram ESI hospital for better treatment and now all three are referred from ESI Hospital to Indus Hospital and are under ICU monitoring," said the Visakhapatnam police said in a statement.





