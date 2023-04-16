VLSI Himalayan Chapter inaugurated in IIT, Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 16 (ANI): In a landmark achievement in the field of Very Large Scale Integration (VLSI) of microchips and manufacturing, Commissioner Secretary, Science and Technology, Saurabh Bhagat, on Sunday inaugurated the VLSI Himalayan Chapter of Northern India in IIT, Jammu, according to an official release.

Bhagat informed that this new chapter of the VLSI Himalayan Chapter would provide an opportunity for IIT Jammu to be the fulcrum in research on VLSI, being used extensively in all computing and control devices like mobiles, cameras, automobiles, drones etc.

"The Northern Chapter shall cater to all universities, R and D institutions, IITs, NITs and IISc of states like Jammu and Kashmir, Leh, Himachal Pradesh and others to engage in the research and joint programmes," added the release.

Commissioner Secretary apprised that Jammu and Kashmir has emerged as the top performer among all the UTs and the North-Eastern States in the ranking of States on 'Support to Start-Up Ecosystems.'

He revealed that states and Union Territories have been classified into five categories including best performers, top performers, leaders, aspiring leaders and emerging start-up ecosystems.

"Jammu and Kashmir, which has been clubbed with UTs and the North-Eastern states including those having less than one crore population, has emerged as a top performer while Meghalaya as the best performer", Bhagat added.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir government released a thorough start-up policy in 2018 with the goal of supporting and nurturing the establishment of at least 500 new start-ups in J-K over the course of the following ten years, the release said.



In the past few years, 84 start-ups have been established in J-K. The rankings are based on the initiatives taken up to develop a start-up ecosystem for promoting budding entrepreneurs.

The exercise is aimed at supporting states and Union Territories (UTs) in developing their start-up ecosystem and learning from each other's best practices. States and UTs in the aspiring leaders' category included Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Puducherry and Nagaland.

According to the ranking, the emerging start-up ecosystems category included Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Mizoram and Ladakh. They were evaluated across seven reform areas consisting of 26 action points, ranging from institutional support, fostering innovation, access to market, incubation and funding support.

Saurabh Bhagat divulged that Jammu and Kashmir's administration is working to encourage start-ups and foster innovation thereby creating job opportunities in abundance besides raising the economic graph of the Union Territory.

"Endeavoring to accomplish this stupendous task, the J-K government is focusing on sectors such as food processing, agriculture, renewable energy, handicrafts and handloom by vigorously promoting start-ups in these vital sectors", Bhagat added.

Terming start-ups as game changers towards economic growth, Commissioner Secretary said, "The government is determined to provide incubation and seed funding support to brilliant ideas and solutions. Our aim is to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and start-ups in Jammu and Kashmir and the synergies between industrial and academic establishments which will encourage and empower young innovators and boost private investment in start-ups".

The release said, "In this direction, a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was also signed between the J-K Science, Technology and Innovation Council, a scientific organization under the aegis of the Science and Technology Department, Government of Jammu and Kashmir and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jammu."

"Both organizations will identify the cutting-edge technology for the development of incubation and innovation ecosystem in various institutes of Jammu and Kashmir bridging the research and academic gap in technical institutes of JandK, setting up of capacity development centre on ESDM and VLSI at IIT, Jammu besides working on Robotics Technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and other areas of mutual interest and largely which are relevant to the well being of people of J-K," added the release.

On the occasion, Professor Dr Manoj Gaur, Director, IIT, Professor Laxmidhar Behara, Director, IIT Mandi, Chitra Hariharan, Strategy Head, Intel, Dr Satya Gupta, President, VLSI Society of India, Rajeev Khashu, Director (Government Affairs), Texas Instrument, Bangalore, Nishit Gupta, Director, Meity, GoI, senior faculty members of IIT Jammu, delegates from other Universities and students of various schools were also present, the release said. (ANI)

