Vocal for local: Tripura CM launches bamboo cookies, honey bottle

Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 19 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday launched bamboo cookies and bamboo-made honey bottle on the occasion of World Bamboo Day. These products are expected to create employment opportunities in the state.

"On the occasion of World Bamboo Day, launched bamboo cookies and bamboo made honey bottle. Bamboo cookies and honey bottle will now add another feather to our cap. It will generate livelihood opportunities for many and fulfill PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of #AtmaNirbharBharat," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

"Bamboo cookies are made naturally which makes them healthy and nutritious. I appreciate the hard work of Bamboo and Cane Development Institute (BCDI) and Dr Abhinav Kant for this innovative idea," he added.



Dr Kant, the chief of BCDI, has conceptualised the idea of producing bamboo cookies in the state in order to ensure that locals get their livelihood.

These bamboo cookies have more nutritious value than normal cookies as the young bamboo shoots used for the preparation are rich in nutrients and low in fat and sugar.

"In Tripura, bamboo is one of the most economically important plants as every part of the plant - culm, rhizome, root, leaves and young shoots can be used for different purposes," Dr Kant told ANI.

He further said, "However, it is known more for its industrial uses and not as a source of food or medicine. The young emerging shoots are a delicacy in many Asian countries. It is considered as an ideal vegetable for a healthy diet and gaining worldwide importance for its health benefits due to its nutritional value and presence of bioactive compounds." (ANI)

