Vodafone Idea to increase mobile service rates from Dec 1

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) on Monday announced to increase mobile service tariffs from December 1, 2019.

In a statement, the VIL said it was "suitably" increasing the rates to "ensure that its customers continue to enjoy world-class digital experiences."

However, the telecom operator did not disclose the details of the proposed tariff hike.

The announcement comes in wake of the company reporting a consolidated quarterly loss of over Rs 50,922 crore -- the highest ever net loss reported by a company in India -- and an adverse ruling by the Supreme Court over adjusted gross revenue (AGR).

"Mobile data charges in India are by far the cheapest in the world even as the demand for mobile data services continue to grow rapidly," the statement read.

It further said that the "acute financial stress" in the telecom sector has been acknowledged by all stakeholders and a high-level Committee of Secretaries (CoS) headed by the Cabinet Secretary is looking into providing appropriate relief. (ANI)

