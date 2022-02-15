Void in our world of music: Mamata Banerjee condoles Sandhya Mukhopadhyay's demise

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 15 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of singer Sandhya Mukhopadhyay on Tuesday.



Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Deeply saddened that Geetashree Sandhya Mukhopadhyay, the queen of melody in Bengal, is no more. Her departure creates an eternal void in our world of music and in the hearts of millions of her followers here and in the diaspora."

In another tweet the CM wrote, "I used to look upto her as my elder sister and this is a grave personal loss to me. She used to be the moving spirit in our Sangeet Akademi and we had conferred upon her Bangabibhushan (2011), Sangeet Mahasamman ( 2012) etc."

Legendary Bengali singer Sandhya Mukherjee passed away on Tuesday evening following a massive cardiac attack. She was 90. Sandhya Mukherjee had been unwell for the past few days. (ANI)

