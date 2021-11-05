Void left by Subrata Mukherjee is difficult to fill, says WB Governor

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 5 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday paid tribute to state minister and senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Subrata Mukherjee at Rabindra Sadan and said that the void left by him would be difficult to fill.

TMC leader Mukherjee had passed away at SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday aged 75.

While addressing the media, the West Bengal Governor said that Mukherjee's tenure as Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation is remembered for positive ideas and he tried to change the landscape of Kolkata.

"We have lost a stalwart. He had more than five decades of political public life. At the age of 26, he was elected an MLA in 1951 and was a minister in the Siddhartha Shankar Ray government. His tenure as Mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation for five years is being remembered for positive ideas and he tried to change the landscape of Kolkata," he said.



"I have interacted with him on a number of occasions. As a senior-most legislator of the state I had many personal moments with him particularly when he used to receive me at Gandhi statue on October 2 and January 30. My condolence to his wife. The void being left by him is difficult to fill," said Dhankhar.

He further said that Mukherjee was humble, very polite, very persuasive and a gentleman politician.

"He had a very chequered political carrier. He traversed from one political party to another but wherever he went he only made friends. I pray to the Almighty to bestow eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength to friends, relatives and numerous admirers to bear this loss," said West Bengal Governor.

Gun salute was given during the last rites of Subrata Mukherjee.

Abhishek Banerjee, TMC National General Secretary, paid his last respects at Keoratala cremation ghat in Kolkata. TMC minister Partha Chatterjee, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, BJYM president Saumitra Khan and other prominent leaders also paid their tribute. (ANI)

