Volunteers distribute vegetables in Jayanthi village in AP

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh)[India], Mar 30 (ANI): Volunteers in Jayanthi village in Veerullapadu Mandal of Krishna district have come forward to help in the distribution of vegetables and other essentials.

Around eight tonnes of vegetables were distributed to almost 1500 houses in the village on Monday.

"There are about 1500 houses in Jayanthi village in Veerulapadu Mandal of Krishna district. We are distributing almost five kilograms of vegetables to every household," one of the volunteers said.

The volunteers were helped by the village secretariat staff, as they carried the vegetables in tractors to all houses in the village.

The villagers were confident that their effort would help in maintaining a strict lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while announcing the 21-day nationwide lockdown had highlighted the fact that social distancing is absolutely necessary to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the COVID-19 positive cases in the state stand at 20.

The positive cases in the country rose to 1071 on Monday with 99 people cured/discharged. (ANI)

