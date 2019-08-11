'Volunteers for village or ward secretariat should be selected on merit basis only'

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Congress president N Raghuveera Reddy on Sunday said that the volunteers for the village or ward secretariat volunteers should be selected on the basis of merit only.

He said a petition will be given to the state governor in this regard. The state government is introducing the concept of village/ward secretariats. It is about to recruit volunteers and other staff for those secretariats.

"The volunteers should not be selected on an interview basis but only on merit basis. The posts should be given based on educational qualification. The volunteer system should not be made YSRCP volunteer system. The details of the selected and the applicants must be made available in the public domain. Reservations should be accurately followed in recruitment," Reddy said.

The Congress president demanded an all-party meeting over recruitment of posts for volunteers in village/ward secretariats. He warned that in case the candidates are selected through the interview but not on merit basis, Congress will hold agitations statewide. (ANI)

