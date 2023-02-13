Vote BJP to end corruption, nepotism in Meghalaya: Sarbananda Sonowal

Byrnihat (Meghalaya) [India], February 13 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday came down heavily on the opposition parties with a tirade of charges including corruption, nepotism and inefficiency at an election rally at Byrnihat in poll-bound Meghalaya, said that vote for BJP for a permanent solution to end corruption, nepotism in Meghalaya.

The senior BJP leader was addressing the rally in support of the party candidate Riya Sangma who is contesting from the 10, Jirang constituency in the upcoming assembly polls.

Addressing the rally, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The Northeast India came out its dark past to reclaim its glory due to the persistent effort by PM Narendra Modi. From the days of violence and economic indifference when the region was misruled by Congress, the region has now emerged as the new engine of growth of India. The Non-Stop Development of the Northeast has propelled the region."



He further said that PM Modi has given due attention and importance to the development of Meghalaya. The central government provided huge aid and support to the NPP-led government which failed to realise them on ground. Due to the twin issues of corruption and nepotism, the NPP failed the people of the state. To bring an end to these twin problems, BJP is the only viable option as it can provide a sustainable solution to eliminate these maladies from the politics of the state.

Adding further, the Union Minister, Sarbananda Sonowal said, "BJP has always respected the views of the tribal community. Also, you are aware of BJP's crusade against corruption and nepotism from national politics. The role of the region, including Meghalaya, is immense in contributing towards the growth of the country. BJP is committed towards building and strengthening the region to become the corridor of progress and development.

Sonowal said that Meghalaya, with its majestic natural beauty, rich mineral resources and strong human resource pool offers a lot of opportunities to market its potential to bring business, build capacity and boost prosperity in the state. BJP will work towards unlocking value through opportunities in these segments in the state. The strengthening of Self Help Groups through the budget will also benefit the state immensely.

"BJP remains committed to enable the women and youth to realise their livelihood with honourable opportunity. Let us all join hands under the leadership of dynamic PM Narendra Modi in this endeavour to build a stronger Meghalaya towards a building a new India," he added. (ANI)

