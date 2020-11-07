Vote for development, Bihar minister Suresh Sharma urges voters

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], November 7 (ANI): Sitting BJP MLA from Muzaffarpur and Minister Suresh Sharma on Saturday appealed to the voters to vote for development.

"This is my appeal to people to come to vote to make the city of Muzaffarpur beautiful. The Central government has announced making Muzaffarpur into a smart city and gave Rs 2,000 crores for it. Vote for development," he told reporters here after casting his vote in booth number 94 in Muzaffarpur.



Polling is currently underway in 78 assembly constituencies across 16 districts in the third and final phase of Bihar elections today. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans have been deployed at more than 2,200 polling booths across Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Araria, Purnea, Katihar and East and West Champaran Districts in the third phase.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 55.69 per cent in the first phase and 53.51 per cent in the second phase of polls for 243 member assembly. (ANI)

