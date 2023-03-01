"Vote share will increase in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya..." BJP national secy exudes confidence in party's victory

Patna (Bihar) [India], March 1 (ANI): After the Assembly elections in Tripura, Nagaland, and Meghalaya ended, Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Rituraj Sinha on Tuesday exuded confidence that the party's vote share would increase in these three northeast states.

"People in North-East saw good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that's why our government is being elected in these states. I think a favourable trend will be seen in these three states again, our vote share will increase," Rituraj Sinha said.

Polling for Nagaland and Meghalaya concluded on Monday, while elections in Tripura were held on February 16.

The polling was held across 59 constituencies each in the two states. According to the Election Commission data, while Meghalaya saw 81.57 per cent polling, it was 85.90 per cent in Nagaland.

The outcome of exit polls was also telecast by news channels.

In Tripura where the BJP created history in 2018 by wresting the state from Left parties, the exit polls predicted that the BJP will be ahead of its rivals or get majority.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that BJP would get 36-45 seats and the Left-Congress will get 6-11 seats. The exit poll gave 9-16 seats to Tipra Motha.

The ZeeNews-Matrize exit poll predicted that BJP-IPFT will get 29-36 seats in the 60-member House. It said Left-Congress combine is poised to get 13-21 seats and Tipra Motha 11-16.



The ETG-Times Now poll predicted BJP would get 24 seats, Left-Congress would get 21 seats and Tipra Motha 14 seats. The BJP had won 36 seats in the 2018 assembly election.

For the 60-member Nagaland assembly, India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that the NDPP-BJP alliance would get 38 to 48 seats.

It said Congress is likely to win 1-2 seats, NPF may win 3-8 seats and other parties could get 5-15 seats.

According to Zee-Matriz exit poll, NDPP-BJP alliance could get 35-43 seats.

ETG-Times Now poll gave 27-33 seats to NDPP, 12-16 seats to BJP and 4-8 seats to NPF.

In the 60-member Meghalaya assembly, Zee-Matrize exit poll predicted NPP will get 21-26 seats, Trinamool Congress 8-13 seats, BJP 6-11 seats and Congress 3-6 seats.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll for the state predicted NPP getting 18-24 seats, Congress (6-12), BJP (4-8), UDP (8-12 seats) and TMC (5-9) seats.

Times Now ETG exit poll predicted that NPP will get 18-26 seats, AITMC 8-14 seats, UDP 8-14 seats and BJP 3-6 seats.

The counting of votes in all three states will take place on March 2. (ANI)

