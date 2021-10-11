'Voter Awareness Camp' organised in Lok Adalats in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi, Dr Ranbir Singh on Monday informed that to bolster voter awareness among the general public, especially the young electors, various CEO Help Desks were set up at the Special Traffic Police Lok Adalat sites in the national capital.

These sites include the court complexes of Karkardooma, Tis Hazari, Patiala House, Saket, Rohini, Rouse Avenue and Dwarka in the national capital.

The Help Desk was set to provide assistance like searching the name in the voter list and enrolment for Voter ID cards to the general public. This revolutionary step towards voter education and awareness will not only help the electors to get all possible help through the Office of Chief Electoral Officer in Delhi but will also give wings to the vision of 'No Voter To Be Left Behind'.



The District Session Judge of Dwarka Court also visited the CEO Delhi Help Desk in the court premises and appreciated the efforts made by ECI in order to facilitate the General Public as well as young voters.

Photos and creatives of voter awareness/assistance camps have been uploaded on all social media platforms on Sunday to disseminate awareness at a rapid pace. Various voter awareness camps were also organised at COVID vaccination centers in all 11 districts of the capital. A lot of the general public and young voters have shown their keen interest in the electoral process and also enroll themselves.

The CEO, Dr Ranbir Singh informed that Special Summary Revision (SSR) of electoral rolls with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date shall commence from November 1, 2021. During this SSR any person who would be 18 years or more on or before January 1, 2022, will be eligible to enroll as a voter.

The CEO also emphasised the need to adopt an online mode of availing electoral services on www.nvsp.in or the Voter Helpline Mobile App in order to stay COVID-safe. For any queries or assistance, citizens can call the election helpline number 1950 from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm on all days except national holidays, he added. (ANI)

