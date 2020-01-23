Voter turnout, winning margins in Delhi increased between 2008 and 2015 polls: ADR

New Delhi [India], Jan 23 (ANI): The voter turnout in Delhi increased by nearly 10 per cent between 2008 and 2015 assembly elections and there was also an increase in vote share of winners, according to an Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) release.

It said that voter turnout in 2008 was 57.60 per cent, which increased to 67.46 per cent in 2015 assembly elections. The vote share of winners in 2008 was 45.40 per cent which increased to 54.58 per cent in 2015 assembly elections in Delhi.

The number of contesting candidates decreased by 23 per cent between the two elections but the number of contesting political parties increased from 69 in 2008 to 72 in 2015 assembly elections, it said.

The release said that in 2015, out of 673 candidates, 114 (17 per cent) had declared criminal cases against themselves. The figure was 16 per cent in 2013 and 14 per cent in 2008.

It said the average assets per candidate for Delhi 2015 assembly elections was Rs 3.32 crore. It was Rs 3.43 crore in 2013 and Rs 1.78 crore in 2008. (ANI)

