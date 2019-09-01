Uttarakhand CEO Sowjanya launched ‘Voter Verification Program’ for Uttarakhand on Sunday in Dehradun. Photo/ANI
'Voter Verification Program' launched in Uttarakhand

Sep 1, 2019

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sowjanya on Sunday launched 'Voter Verification Program' for the state of Uttarakhand here. The drive will conclude on October 15.
"Election Commission of India has organised the 'Voter Verification Program' from September 1 to October 15. The objective of the program is to make the voter list completely verified and error-free and also eliminate duplications in the voter list," Sowjanya said.
In order for voters to verify their details, they can log on to website www.nvsp.in by using their voter-id card number.
The Chief Electoral Officer informed that in order to make a change in a voter's details, the applicants will need to upload one of the following documents- Passport, Driving license, Aadhar card, Bank Passbook, Kisan Pehchan Patra, PAN card; gas, water or electricity connection bill.
Those attaining the age of 18 years by January 1, 2020, can also register themselves in the voter list.
"The voter list will be published after verification on October 15. Complaints on the voter list can be registered by December 15. After settling of all disputes and claims, the new voter list will be published on January 1, 2020," the Chief Electoral officer said.
The registered voters will also be given a facility of permanent login account and upon providing their mobile number, the person will be provided SMS information alerts.
For further information, booth level officer can be contacted. In addition, voters can also contact the election commission via helpline number 1950. (ANI)

