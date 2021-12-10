Voting for Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats underway

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], December 10 (ANI): Voting for the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council's 25 seats in which 90 candidates are in the fray from 20 local authorities' constituencies began on Friday.

The polling will be held between 8 am to 4 pm, the results of which will be declared on December 14.

In the fray, 20 candidates are from BJP, 20 are from Congress, 6 are from JD(S) while 33 are independents and the rest are from smaller parties.



Congress MLC R Prasanna Kumar cast his vote at the City corporation booth on Friday.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his son BY Raghavendra, the current MP of Shivamogga cast their votes at the Municipal council booth in Shikaripura town.

The election is necessitated as the term of 25 incumbent MLCs -- 14 Congress, seven BJP and four JD(S) -- will end on January 5 next year.

The elections are being held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu. (ANI)

