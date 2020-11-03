Voting for second phase of Bihar polls begins amid strict COVID-19 protocols

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 3 (ANI): Voting for the second phase of Bihar polls on 94 seats across 17 districts began on Tuesday morning with strict COVID-19 precautions.

Voters maintained social distancing and wore masks while they stood in queues to cast their votes across different polling booths in Bihar.

"I appeal to the people to step out of their homes, cast their vote, maintain social distancing and keep wearing a mask," Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy Chief Minister, after casting his vote at St Joseph High School in Rajendra Nagar, Patna, said.

Sanitisation work and mock polls were conducted early morning in the designated polling booths to make sure that the voting process was safe.

The Election Commission has already mandated face masks, hand sanitisers, thermal scanners, gloves, face shields, and PPE kits during the electoral process while ensuring social distancing norms.

It also laid down guidelines for each polling station, including sanitisation a day before the poll, markers for social distancing, putting up of COVID-19 awareness posters, and availability of hand gloves.

Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan also cast his vote for the second phase of Bihar elections, at the polling booth in Digha, Patna. "I appeal to the people to participate in elections in large numbers. I hope that voting percentage will be more than the previous time," Phagu Chauhan said.

Over 2.86 crore voters are eligible to cast their vote in the second phase which is also the largest of three phases of assembly poll in the state.

There are 1,464 candidates in the fray including 46 from BJP, 43 from Janata Dal (United), 56 from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and 24 from Congress.

The key candidates include former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad's sons Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap.

Tejashwi, the chief ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan is contesting from Raghopur, while Tej Pratap, who is sitting MLA from Mahua, is contesting from Hasanpur. (ANI)