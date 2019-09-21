Voting in Maharashtra, Haryana on Oct 21, counting of votes on Oct 24

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): The Election Commission on Saturday announced that the voting will take place for Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly elections on October 21, while counting of votes will be held on October 24.

The two states will have single-phased election.

Addressing the reporters here, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said that September 27 will be the issue of notification, last date of nomination will be on October 4, scrutiny on October 5, and last date for withdrawal of application is October 7.

Haryana has a strength of 90 seats out of which 17 are reserved for SC and none for ST. While Maharashtra Assembly has strength of 288 seats out of 29 are reserved for SC and 25 for ST.

Haryana has 1.82 crore registered voters out of which 1.07 lakh are service voters and Maharashtra has 8.94 crore voters of which 1.16 lakh are service voters. (ANI)