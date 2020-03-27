VP donates a month's salary to PM's National Relief Fund

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday contributed a month's salary to the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to strengthen the government's efforts in combating COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice President described COVID-19 as a calamity of extremely severe nature, which has claimed a heavy toll of life across the globe.

He said that India is fighting the pandemic by taking timely and emergent measures from time to time under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. This is my small contribution to the cause, Naidu said.

A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals so far. 17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)