VP Jagdeep Dhankhar pays homage to soldiers at Kohima War Cemetery in Nagaland

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], December 2 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday laid a wreath at the Kohima War Cemetery and paid homage to the soldiers who died in the line of duty in Nagaland during World War II.



Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar met Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and interacted with the State's Governor Jagdish Mukhi, and Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton at Raj Bhavan in Kohima on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter Vice President's secretariat said yesterday, "Hon'ble Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with the Hon'ble Governor of Nagaland, @jagdishmukhi, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Nagaland, @Neiphiu_Rio, Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister, @YanthungoPatton and the Council of Ministers of Nagaland at Raj Bhavan in Kohima today."

During his visit to Nagaland, Vice President inaugurated the 23rd edition of the Hornbill Festival at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama near the state capital, Kohima.

The Vice President, sounded the inauguration gong along with the Governor and the Chief Minister of Nagaland to declare the "Festival of Festivals" open.



Dhankhar, who arrived on his maiden tour to Nagaland as the Vice President, was felicitated with Tsiiphie (traditional Naga headgear) and Amula kaxa (Naga shawl) at the opening ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that India is a land of culture and Indians are proud of their tribal culture.

Praising Nagas for their unique culture and glorious history, Dhankhar said, "I salute tribal culture. I salute tribal energy."

Describing the natural beauty of the state as enchanting, he underlined that the state has great tourism potential which needs to be tapped fully.

Lauding Nagaland for having the lowest crime rate against women in the country, the Vice President said that the state is showing the way in women's empowerment.

Noting that India has assumed the presidency of G-20 today, Dhankhar said that the world would be able to experience Naga hospitality when a meeting of G20 is held in the state in April next year. On this occasion, Vice President also released a postage stamp to commemorate the festival.

After the inauguration of the Hornbill Festival, the Vice President visited Art Gallery and Morungs at Naga Heritage Village, Kisama. (ANI)

