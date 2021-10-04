VP Naidu calls for better road connectivity in North Eastern region for overall development

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], October 4 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday stressed on the importance of better road connectivity in the North-Eastern region to fully tap its tourism potential, ease the transport of goods, improve the delivery of services and contribute to the overall development of the region.

In this regard, Vice President Naidu called for fast-tracking of all the developmental activities in the North-Eastern states, utilizing the funds provided by the Centre for various projects with transparency and accountability.

"If we can expedite all projects here- without delay or diversion, North Eastern states have the potential to become the growth engines of the country", VP Naidu emphasized. He stressed that the development of the country is incomplete without the development of this region.

Expressing happiness that insurgency in the North East has declined considerably, the Vice President underlined that "peace is prerequisite for progress". He suggested utilizing the peaceful ecosystem for fast-tracking progress in the region.

The Vice President was speaking at the foundation laying ceremony of the improvement/ widening project of the Shillong-Dawki section of the National Highway 40 in Shillong. VP Naidu, who is on a tour of the North-East, arrived in Meghalaya today.



Observing that the hilly terrain and the rainy months in the North East often hinder the road construction activities there, the Vice President called for innovation in the design and construction of roads for a hilly topography, said an official release by the Vice President's Secretariat.

"Technical institutions around the country must take this as an opportunity and bring out better road designs, while cutting down on the implementation period," he suggested.

Referring to the complexities of road connectivity in the North-Eastern region, VP Naidu also highlighted the importance of improving connectivity through air travel. Noting a marked improvement in air connectivity for the region under the Regional Connectivity Scheme, he called for more direct flights from and to the North East with the rest of the country.

The Vice President also underlined the significance of the improvement/ widening of NH-40 to the tourism industry in the state. Describing Meghalaya as a beautiful state with enormous tourism potential, VP Naidu called for more concerted efforts from the Central and State governments to promote tourism and improve infrastructure for the tourists. "At the same time, he cautioned that while promoting tourism, care must be taken to ensure that the pristine ecological system is not disturbed in any manner," he said.

Referring to the importance of agro-entrepreneurship for states like Meghalaya, the Vice President noted that there was a large area under horticulture in the state and added that there are immense opportunities for budding entrepreneurs to add value to the supply chain. In this regard, he appreciated the efforts of the Meghalaya government in starting the PRIME Hub initiative to encourage entrepreneurship among the youth and to equip them with skill-based learning.

Giving the instance of reputed products such as Lakadong turmeric and ginger powder from the state, VP Naidu emphasized that there is a great opportunity to market and showcase our indigenous horticultural varieties to the world. He called upon the youth to innovate as agro-entrepreneurs and improve upon productivity, packaging, and handhold small farmers to ensure that their products get the right price in the marketplace.

The Vice President congratulated Rebecca Vanessa Suchiang, who was present during the event, for becoming the first indigenous woman Chief Secretary of Meghalaya. He added that her achievement will be an inspiration for the youth of Meghalaya to take up government service as a career choice. (ANI)

