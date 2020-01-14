VP Naidu celebrates Bhogi with family in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday extended his greetings to the people on 'Bhogi' and celebrated the festival with his family members here by lighting a bonfire on the occasion.

"Celebrated Bhogi with my family members in Chennai today by lighting the 'Bhogi Manta' or a bonfire at the dawn," the Vice President tweeted.

Naidu said that Bhogi is an occasion to mark a new and prosperous beginning by discarding old and derelict things.

"May this day make our future as bright as the sunshine, and bring joy, prosperity and happiness into the lives of all," the Vice President said in a follow-up tweet.

Bhogi celebration is marked by the customary bonfire preceding Pongal, the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu. Bhogi marks the beginning of the four-day Pongal festival. (ANI)

