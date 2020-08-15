VP Naidu compliments PM Modi for his 'passionate' Independence Day speech

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his passionate Independence Day speech at the Red Fort and said that it creates confidence among the people in their endeavours to revive the economy.

He also complimented Narendra Modi for being the Prime Minister with the fourth-longest tenure so far.

"I compliment Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for his passionate Independence Day speech from the Red Fort today. The comprehensive and visionary speech is inspiring. It creates confidence as the nation collectively fights the COVID pandemic and endeavours to revive the economy," Naidu tweeted.

"Close to 75 years of our freedom, PM has unveiled the contours of building Atmanirbhar Bharat. I also compliment Shri Narendra Modi for being the PM with the fourth-longest tenure so far," he added.

Talking about the Independence Day celebrations, the Vice President stated that India celebrated "the indomitable spirit of patriotism and the supreme, sublime spirit of sacrifice of our freedom fighters." (ANI)

