Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu (File Image)
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu (File Image)

VP Naidu remembers 'role model, beloved leader' Vajpayee

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid rich tributes to the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by recalling his contribution to India and referring to him as a "beloved leader and role model".
Naidu marked Vajpayee's first death anniversary by remembering the late leader's contribution to nation-building and credited him with bringing systematic changes to governance.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Vice President said, "I join the nation in remembering former Prime Minister of India, 'Bharat Ratna', Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his Punyatithi today. I offer my tributes to the tallest leader of our times. Atal Ji was a role model, an astute parliamentarian, an administrator par excellence, a visionary statesman, an erudite scholar, a gifted orator, a most beloved leader, above all, a great human being who believed in the core Indian values of harmony and synthesis."
Naidu who was the Union Cabinet Minister for Rural Development from September 2000 to June 2002 in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led central government also recalled the BJP stalwart's contribution towards the betterment of the country.
"Atal Ji brought systematic changes in the governance of the country through technology, innovation, and research to improve the lives of people. He brought the connectivity revolution and paved the way for development and growth", Naidu said.
Stating that providing a responsive administration to the people, especially to the most vulnerable sections of the society was central to Vajpayee Ji's administration, Naidu added, "He implemented the reform agenda and delivered good governance to the nation amidst great challenges".
Naidu who also served as the BJP president between 2002 to 2004, recalled his association with the party stalwart and called himself fortunate for knowing the visionary leader for over 40 years and having the opportunity of working under his dynamic leadership as a ministerial colleague.
Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah along with many other cabinet ministers paid tributes to Vajpayee at his memorial 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi.Vajpayee's foster daughter and her family were also present.
One of the tallest leaders of the country and BJP's founder member, Vajpayee breathed his last at All India Medical Sciences on August 16, 2018, at the age of 93. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 10:08 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Incessant rains flood Mandsaur, 3,000 people...

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Incessant rains over the past few days have flooded several parts of Mandsaur district including the revered Pashupatinath temple, forcing the administration to shift around 3,000 people to relief centres.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:53 IST

Hyderabad: Student returning from I-Day function dies in road accident

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A Class 9 student was killed and his friend was injured when a car hit them here at Langer House on Thursday morning, police said.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 09:03 IST

Mamata rakes up Kashmir while paying tribute to Vajpayee

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday raked up the Kashmir issue while paying her tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 07:51 IST

Pres, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on his first death anniversary

New Delhi [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Remembering former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with key BJP leaders, paid their tributes at the BJP stalwart's memorial, Sadaiv Atal, here on Friday.

 

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 07:17 IST

CRPF personnel form human chain to help locals cross flooded...

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel on Thursday formed a human chain to help the locals cross a bridge, which had submerged in floodwater in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 06:19 IST

People in Chhattisgarh village hoist national flag despite...

Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): In a show of immense courage, the villagers of Chhattisgarh's Budh Bardha village unfurled the national flag on the Independence Day despite receiving threats from the Naxals against it.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 05:57 IST

Temple in Karnataka worships the Father of the Nation

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): With an aim to spread the message of peace, non-violence and communal harmony espoused by Mahatama Gandhi, devotees offer prayers to his statue at a temple in Mangaluru's Garodi area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 05:57 IST

Amit Shah to address 'Astha Rally' in Haryana's Jind today

Jind (Haryana) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Friday address a grand public rally in Haryana's Jind district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 04:33 IST

TN CM presents bravery award to couple who fought robbers in Tirunelveli

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami presented bravery award to two elderly couple during the Independence Day function in Chennai on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 04:31 IST

Chennai: 1, 000 people attempt to enter Guinness World Records...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Over 1, 000 people on Thursday made an attempt to enter the Guinness World Records by dyeing their hair at the same time in Chennai's Chembarambakkam area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 03:23 IST

Maharashtra: Woman tries to kill husband with help of friend, held

Vasai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Maharashtra Police on Thursday arrested a woman and her friend for allegedly attempting to kill the former's husband in Vasai's Manickpur area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 03:23 IST

Israel is implementing Trump's Muslim ban by denying entry: US lawmaker

Washington [US], Aug 16 (ANI): US lawmaker Ilhan Omar on Thursday slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said Tel Aviv is implementing US President Donald Trump's Muslim ban by denying entry to her and Representative Rashida Tlaib into the country.

Read More
iocl