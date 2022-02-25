VP Naidu speaks to Jaishankar to enquire about safety of Indian students stranded in Ukraine

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): Amid ongoing Russia's military operations in Ukraine, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and enquired about the safety and well-being of Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

"The Vice President, M Venkaiah Naidu today spoke with the External Affairs Minister Shri S. Jaishankar and enquired about the safety and well-being of Indian students stranded in Ukraine. He suggested taking proactive measures to bring all of them safely back to India," the Office of Vice President said in a tweet.

Ukraine has closed its airspace after Russia launched a military operation against it.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has sent teams to the land borders with Ukraine in Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania to assist the evacuation of Indian nationals.



According to sources, the central government will arrange evacuation flights for Indian nationals in Ukraine.

They said that the cost will be completely borne by the government for this evacuation.

"Two flights for Bucharest today and one flight for Budapest for tomorrow are being planned to be operated as GOI chartered flights," a source said.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

In his telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, PM Modi also sensitised him about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India. (ANI)

