VP Naidu watches live telecast of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple, offers prayers at residence

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu watched the live telecast of 'Bhoomi Pujan' of Ram Temple on Wednesday and offered prayers with his family at his residence.

He along with his family recited Ramayana at the Vice President's residence.

"On the auspicious occasion of Bhoomi-pujan for the reconstruction of the grand Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya, Vice President Shri M Venkaiah Naidu and his wife Smt Usha Naidu and their personal staff recited Ramayana at the Vice President's residence. #RamMandir," read a tweet from the Vice President of India.

Naidu described the reconstruction of the Ram temple as a restoration of human values like truth, morality and the dignities established by Lord Ram.

"He described the reconstruction of the Ram temple as a restoration of human values like truth, morality and the dignities established by Shri Ram. As the king of Ayodhya, he established the highest paradigm of good conduct that was exemplary for all," he tweeted.

"The 'maryadayen' established by Purushottam Shri Rama is an integral part of the fundamental consciousness of India, which is relevant to everyone even today, above the narrow boundaries of region or caste," he tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi performed 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya today. (ANI)

