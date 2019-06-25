VP Venkaiah Naidu pays tribute to Madan Lal Saini

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Lal Saini at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here.

Earlier, many other prominent BJP leaders paid tribute to the 75-year-old Rajya Sabha MP, who breathed his last here on Monday evening.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National Working President JP Nadda and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to the veteran leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled Saini's death.

"The passing away of Shri Madanlal Saini Ji is a major loss for the BJP family. He contributed to strengthening the party in Rajasthan. He was widely respected for his congenial nature and community service efforts. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.

Calling him a "jan sevak", Shah said Saini played an important role in strengthening BJP in Rajasthan.

"I have received the sad news of the death of BJP's senior leader and Rajasthan party chief Shri Madan Lal Saini ji. He served the party at different posts. He was a true 'jan sevak' who devoted his life for party and society. He played an important role in strengthening BJP in Rajasthan. Saini's demise is an irreparable loss for the BJP family. I offer my condolences and pray for his soul," the Home Minister tweeted.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the last rites of the late BJP leader will be performed in Sikar.

"After embalming, the body will be taken to Jaipur at night. It will be kept at BJP office there from 7.30-10 am for people to pay their last respects. Then it will be taken to Sikar. The last rites will be performed at 3 pm there," Shekhawat told reporters here.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also offered condolences to Saini's family.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them the strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," Gehlot tweeted.

Pilot said in his tweet, "Rajasthan BJP state president Madan Lal Ji Saini's demise is a big loss for the state. Madan ji's life has been a symbol of simplicity. My tributes to him and condolences towards his family members." (ANI)