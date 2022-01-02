VS Pathania appointed as new Indian Coast Guard chief

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): Ace chopper pilot Virender Singh Pathania has been appointed as the new Director-General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) which is in charge of the security of over 7,000 km-long coastline of the country.

Pathania who hails from Himachal Pradesh is the first chopper pilot from the force to get command of the Coast Guard.

Pathania has served the organisation in various assignments over the past three and half decades. He was also holding the charge of Deputy Director of General Policy and Plans at ICG Headquarters in New Delhi. He has also held several key appointments both afloat and ashore, prominent among them are Commander Coast Guard Region (North West) and Commander Coast Guard Region (West).

Being an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington and National Defence College in New Delhi, the flag officer is a qualified helicopter pilot. He also holds a Master Degree in Defence and Strategic Studies from the University of Madras.

Pathania has also undergone specialisation in search and rescue and port operations from US Coast Guard. The officials said that the flag officer is a recipient of President's Tatrakshak Medal for distinguished service, Tatrakshak Medal for Gallantry service and has also been commended with Director General Indian Coast Guard Commendation. (ANI)