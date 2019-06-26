AgustaWestland scam case accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena (File photo)
AgustaWestland scam case accused-turned-approver Rajiv Saxena (File photo)

VVIP chopper scam: SC stays Delhi HC order allowing Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad

ANI | Updated: Jun 26, 2019 13:22 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 26 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed a Delhi High Court order allowing Rajiv Saxena, accused-turned-approver in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam case, to travel abroad for medical treatment.
A vacation bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai, while staying the order, asked All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria to constitute a medical board of expert doctors to treat Saxena.
The court sought the medical report of Saxena, who is suffering from blood cancer, to be placed before it within three weeks. The matter will come up again on July 17.
The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) challenging the June 10 high court order allowing Saxena to travel abroad from June 25 till July 24.
The investigating agency had submitted that permitting Saxena to go abroad might "hamper the probe".
During the proceeding, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on the behalf of the ED, contended that certain new facts have surfaced against Saxena pertaining to "violations of the information technology and black money laws".
Justice Khanna observed, "If something comes out against the accused during the investigation into the case, he must stand trial."
In the last hearing, the probe agency had expressed apprehension about Saxena's return to India to join the probe in the case, contending that he does not have any roots in the country.
A Delhi court had earlier allowed Saxena to turn approver on the condition that he would disclose details pertaining to the case.
The Dubai-based businessman was extradited to India on January 31 in connection with the alleged scam relating to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland. (ANI)

