Vyapam case: Three get 7-years of rigorous imprisonment

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Three people were awarded seven years of rigorous imprisonment by a special CBI court in a case related to Madhya Pradesh Police constable recruitment test.

The convicts have been fined with Rs 3,000 each for malpractices in the test which was conducted by Vyapam in 2012.

The convicts -- Amit Gaur was a candidate, Nitish Kumar appeared in the test on behalf of Gaur while Pankaj Kuma worked as a middleman in the case, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered a case on December 15, 2015, and taken over the investigation from the Madhya Pradesh Police on orders of the Supreme Court, an official release said.

It was alleged that unfair means were used in the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment Test-2012 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (VYAPAM).

Impersonator Nitish Kumar, a resident of Bihar, was caught while appearing in the examination at a school in Piplani, Bhopal, on September 30, 2012, in place of candidate Amit Gaur.

During the investigation, middleman Pankaj Kuma's name came into fore.

The charge sheet was filed in the case against four people in June 2016. One person, another alleged middleman, was acquitted by the special CBI judge (Vyapam cases). (ANI)

