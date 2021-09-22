Vyapam Scam: CBI court sentences 4 accused to seven years of imprisonment

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday sentenced four more accused to seven years of imprisonment in the Vyapam scam related to the Police Constable Recruitment Test 2012 conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board.

"The Special Judge, CBI, cases, Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) has today convicted three candidates, namely Pushpendra Singh Jadon, OK Yadav and Manoj Singh Kushwaha and the impersonator Shrinivas Singhal in a Vyapam related case, and sentenced them to undergo seven years of rigorous imprisonment," read an official release.

The CBI had registered the case on August 5, 2015, in compliance with orders dated July 9, 2015, of the Supreme Court of India, and took over the investigation of the case, earlier registered in Bhopal Police Station.



It was alleged that the Police Constable Recruitment Test was conducted by Vyapam, Bhopal during the year 2012, and the selection of various candidates in PCRT 2012 was allegedly done through unfair means.

After a thorough investigation, CBI filed a charge-sheet against the accused on July 25, 2018, in the Court of additional sessions judge in Bhopal for their involvement in the crime.

These accused included beneficiary candidates who got their selection in the PCRT - 2012 Examination through unfair means and also impersonator. The trial court found the accused guilty and convicted them. (ANI)

