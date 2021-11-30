Vyapam scam: CBI court sentences candidate to five years imprisonment for taking admission in MBBS fraudulently

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court in Gwalior has sentenced a PMT candidate to five years rigorous imprisonment in a Vyapam case related to taking admission in MBBS course through fraudulent means.

In a statement, CBI said that they had registered a case in 2015 in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court of India and taken over the investigation of the case, earlier registered at Police Station, Jhansi Road, Gwalior(Madhya Pradesh) against the accused on a complaint. It was alleged that the accused Arvind Agnihotri had taken admission to Medical College at Gwalior using fraudulent means through PMT 2009.

During the investigation, Arvind Agnihotri was arrested and examined. It was further alleged that he had not appeared in the entrance examination of PMT 2009 at New Delhi Centre. The Impersonator allegedly appeared in the said Examination Centre and took the examination in both the shifts in place of original candidate Arvind Agnihotri.



On declaration of results, he was shown to have cleared the MPPMT 2009 Examination. The candidate Arvind Agnihotri participated in the counselling of PMT 2009 and was allotted Medical College at Gwalior for MBBS Course. He took admission in MBBS Course in PMT 2009 batch.

During CBI Investigation, the specimen handwriting /signature of Arvind Agnihotri was obtained. The OMR answer sheets, cover pages of question booklets of both the shifts, OMR application form and address slip were recovered from Vyapam, Bhopal and were sent to CFSL for comparison and expert opinion on them.

The expert opinion established the facts that neither the OMR application form nor the OMR answer sheets and cover pages of question booklets were written and signed by Arvind Agnihotri. Thus, it was conclusively established that Arvind Agnihotri did not appear in the PMT 2009 Examination held at New Delhi on 05.07.2009.

However, he took admission to the MBBS course on the basis of the result of PMT 2009 and got his selection fraudulently in the Medical College, Gwalior through MPPMT 2009 in MBBS course by using the services of some unknown impersonator.

After investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet against the accused in 2017. The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted him. (ANI)

