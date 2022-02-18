Vyapam scam: CBI files chargesheet against 160 more accused

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against 160 more accused, including the chairmen of three medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh, in a case related to the 2013 Pre-Medical Test (PMT-2013) Examination conducted by Vyapam.

In the Vyapam case, CBI has filed a supplementary charge-sheet against then Bhopal Controller of Vyapam, the then Director Medical Education (DME), the then Joint Director in the Office of DME, 16 Officials including Chairman of private Medical Colleges at Bhopal, Indore, 56 Beneficiary Candidates, 46 Impersonators, 30 guardians of the beneficiary candidates, 9 middlemen, in which candidates had bribed officials and rigged exams by deploying imposters to write their answer sheets.

CBI had registered the instant case on August 21, 2015, following the Supreme Court's orders dated July 9, 2015, of the Supreme Court of India.



In the Vyapam case, it was alleged that middlemen and several others were operating from different cities of Madhya Pradesh- Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Shahdol, Ratlam, and Sagar. These racketeers were allegedly involved in arranging for beneficiary candidates and solvers in the PMT Examination. The pairing of the respective impersonator and beneficiary candidates was being done by the middlemen.

It was further alleged that the middlemen, thereafter, were getting the roll numbers of these impersonator-beneficiary candidates manipulated through Vyapam officials, such that a beneficiary candidate was seated right behind his impersonating candidate, thus enabling the beneficiary to cheat and copy the answers from the impersonator or solver Candidates. The Madhya Pradesh Police had filed 12 Charge-Sheets against the accused and kept the investigation open against the remaining accused.

After conducting the investigation, CBI filed a Charge-Sheet in the instant case against 490 accused on October 31, 2017, in the Court of Special Judge, Vyapam Cases, Bhopal.

"CBI conducted a further investigation against the remaining accused on various allegations including manipulations in assigning favorable Roll Numbers to the beneficiary candidates and impersonators, conspiracy with middlemen, conspiracy with 3 private Medical Colleges of Madhya Pradesh and other co-accused who facilitated illegal admissions to otherwise ineligible students or candidates in the said private Medical Colleges of Madhya Pradesh, involvement in an illegal vacation of state quota seats of MBBS and subsequent illegal admissions to otherwise ineligible students/candidates by said private Medical Colleges of MP etc. After a thorough investigation, a supplementary charge sheet was filed against 160 accused," stated the CBI. (ANI)

