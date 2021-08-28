W Bengal post-poll violence: Attackers threatened they would "finish all Hindus", alleges deceased's mother

By Saurabh Trivedi

New Delhi [India], August 28 (ANI): A 22-year-old man who was beaten up by alleged Trinamool Congress workers, during post-poll violence in Purba Bardhaman district of West Bengal succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, as per an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

CBI on Saturday said it has detained two people from Nadia district of West Bengal and has registered 10 more FIRs in connection with incidents of post-poll violence in the state. With this, the investigating agency said that a total of 21 FIRs under sections of murder, abduction, attempt to murder, rape, molestation and arms act of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been registered.

The complainant, Tumpa Majhi alleged that all the accused who belonged to Trinamool Congress (TMC) party had abducted her son after ransacking their house in Sripur village of Purba Bardhaman district on May 5. She alleged that her son was abducted and mercilessly beaten by the accused in front of her eyes. He later succumbed to serious injuries at a hospital during treatment. Majhi has identified and named five persons in her complaint.

"After being beaten my son drenched in blood fell on the ground but they kept on repeatedly beating him on his head with rod and heavy arms. Sensing that my son had died they left him there," the complainant said.



Tumpa Majhi also alleged that before leaving the spot, the accused had threatened that they would finish all Hindus. "Since we were stopped from leaving the village at night, we brought our injured son to the Katoa Hospital the next morning and the doctors there sensing his condition very serious advised us to immediately shift him to some other hospital. On May 5 he died at around 10 pm," she said.

In another FIR, a man identified as Sourav Bar was shot in the chest in front of his father in Balrampur village of South 24 Parganas.

Earlier this month, Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team.

The court also directed the state government to take immediate steps for compensation for the victims of post-poll violence.

Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the announcement of the Assembly poll results on May 2, after which a four-member team deputed by the Ministry of Home Affairs also visited the post-poll violence-affected areas. (ANI)

