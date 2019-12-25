Wadala man assaulted over FB post against Uddhav demands justice

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): A resident of Wadala, Hiramani Tiwari, who was allegedly thrashed by Shiv Sena workers on Sunday for posting "objectionable" social media post against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanded justice and immediate expulsion of those responsible.

"The Governor has talked to the Mumbai Commissioner and he has assured me that justice will be done. An FIR has also been registered. But if the government really wants to help me I want the immediate expulsion of the Shiv Sena workers who attacked me. They should be booked under serious charges," Tiwari told ANI.

He further said that he had already apologised and deleted the post, but was still attacked. "If the police can give protection to me then they should, if not then they should give it to me in writing," he added.

He also thanked BJP Maharashtra vice president Kirit Somaiya for supporting him.

The Shiv Sena party workers allegedly attacked and shaved off Tiwari's head for his social media post against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

