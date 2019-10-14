Wadhawan duo, Waryam Singh sent to police custody till Oct 16 in PMC scam case

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Monday sent former Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) chairman Waryam Singh and HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan to police custody in connection with the bank fraud case.

The Esplanade court in Mumbai remanded the trio to police custody till 16th October.

Last week, the Mumbai Police had nabbed the Wadhawan duo. According to the police, PMC bank officials gave loans to HDIL between 2008 and 2019 despite no repayment of the previous loans.

Joy Thomas, the former managing director of PMC Bank, is already in police custody. (ANI)

