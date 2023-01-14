Wagh complaint: Uorfi Javed to join Mumbai Police inquiry today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 (ANI): Mumbai Police has called TV actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed for an inquiry on Saturday in connection with a complaint lodged against her by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Kishor Wagh for "indulging in nudity publicly".

The city police sent a notice to the former Bigg Boss contestant after the police commissioner ordered an inquiry into the matter. She was asked to appear for questioning at the Amboli police station.

The development comes a day after Uorfi filed a counter-complaint against BJP's Maharashtra Mahila Morcha chief Wagh for her alleged remarks on the "Bepanaah" actor's alleged "revealing dressing sense while in public".

Starting December 30, the BJP leader has on several occasions took to Twitter to slam Uorfi for her dressing sense and also asked the women's commission to take note and act.

"Half-naked women walk openly on the streets. Why is the Women's Commission itself not taking notice of this? The protest is not against Uorfi but against the attitude of walking around openly in public places. And yes...the women's commission will do anything or not?" Wagh recently tweeted in Marathi.

In another tweet in Marathi, she wrote, "Actions are not needed.. Is it the culture of our Maharashtra to walk naked in public places? Does @Maha_MahilaAyog support Uorfi's display of body in Bhar Road in Mumbai which is very disgusting?"

A day after Wagh's complaint against Uorfi, the actor on January 2 hit back at the BJP leader. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a number of posts in her own style taking jibes at Wagh.

In the first post, the 'Bepanaah' actor shared an image of Chitra posing with a copy of her complaint. "I'm so proud of myself," Uorfi Javed wrote alongside that image.

She also wrote alongside, "I don't even want a trial or that bullshit, I'm ready to go to jail right now if you disclose your and your family member's assets. Tell the world how much a politician earns and from where. Also from time to time multiple men in your party have been accused of harassment etc never. Started my new year with another police complaint from another Politician!..."



She even took to her Twitter and posted, "Chitra tai Meri khaas hai Future me hone wali saas hai." In another tweet, she wrote, "Meri dp itni dhaasu, Chitra Meri saasu".

On Friday, Uorfi's lawyer Nitin Satpute said that the OTT star has complained to the Maharashtra State Commission for Women for threatening and criminal intimidation to harm the actor in the public domain.

The lawyer has requested preventive action under the relevant section of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

"I have lodged a complaint for the offence U/s 153(A)(B), 504, 506, 506(ii) of IPC Against BJP Party Worker Smt Chitra Kishor Wagh for Threatening, and Criminal Intimidation to cause harm to Model/Actress Urfi Javed on public domain," the message from Uorfi Javed's lawyer read.

"Requested for preventive Action U/s 149 and 107 of CrPC, (Chapter Proceeding against her as she is continuously committing a breach of peace in society by threatening on media ) today have mailed a complaint to Woman Commission and now about 12.30 I will meet smt Rupali Chakankar Chairman Woman Commission with a written complaint for taking further action," the message further read.

Uorfi Javed has recently broken her silence on her fashion sense and said that "she is allergic to clothes".

Taking to Instagram, Uorfi had dropped a photo in which she could be seen showing her legs filled with boils. "Anyone gets these allergies in winters?" she captioned the post.

Later, she shared another video in which she revealed that she got boils on her body after she wore some woollen clothes and captioned it, "I am literally allergic to clothes."

"So now you guys know right why I don't wear clothes. I have this serious condition. My body starts reacting after wearing clothes. The proof is there. So that's why main itna nangi rehti hoon (So that's why I prefer being nude)," Uorfi revealed.

Uorfi Javed rose to fame with her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT', and ever since she has been making headlines for her bold yet peculiar fashion sense.

The 'Bepannaah' actor was last seen in the reality TV show 'MTV Splitsvilla (season 14)'. (ANI)

