'Wait and see', says TTV Dhinakaran on Sasikala's release affecting TN political spectrum

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27 (ANI): Responding to if former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala's release will change the political spectrum of Tamil Nadu, her nephew and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday said 'wait and see'.

"Today Sasikala has been formally released. It is the happiest moment for us. After the doctor's advice, we will decide upon her return to Tamil Nadu. People are eagerly waiting for her," said the AMMK leader.

"Wait and see," he said when asked if her release will change the political spectrum in Tamil Nadu.

The inauguration of Jayalalithaa's memorial today itself proves the celebration of Chinnamma's (Sasikala) release, he added.



The close aide of Jayalalitha was earlier admitted to Lady Curzon Hospital following complaints of fever and later she was admitted to BMCRI and tested positive for COVID-19 in an RT-PCR test on January 21.

She was serving a sentence in a disproportionate assets case. In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crore belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.

After spending four years in jail in connection with the case, Sasikala was released earlier today from the Central Prison in Bengaluru.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami also unveiled a memorial built for former CM Jayalalithaa at the Marina Beach in Chennai earlier today.

Jayalalithaa, who was born in 1948, served five terms as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu for over fourteen years between 1991 and 2016. In 1982, when MG Ramachandran was the chief minister, Jayalalithaa joined the AIADMK, the party he founded. (ANI)

