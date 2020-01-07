Wait for justice has ended today: Kishan Reddy on death warrant to Nirbhaya convicts

New Delhi [India], Jan 7 (ANI): After a Delhi court issued a death warrant to all the four convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape case, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said the wait of the people for justice has ended today and outlined that the judgment should be delivered soon.

"The wait of the people for justice is over today. There was anger among the people and they protested on the streets for this. It is not about the execution of convicts, but the decision shows that there should be zero tolerance for such crimes. Judgement should be delivered at earliest," Reddy told ANI.

Earlier in the day, Delhi's Patiala House court said that all four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case will be hanged on January 22.

The convicts -- Pawan Kumar Gupta, Akshay, Vinay, and Mukesh -- will be hanged at 7 am.

Additional Session Judge Satish Kumar Arora issued the death warrant in the presence of all convicts who were produced before the court through video conferencing.

The court said that convicts can use their legal remedies within 14 days.

It gave the order while hearing the plea of parents of Nirbhaya who were seeking death warrant against all the four convicts in the case.

The main accused, Ram Singh, allegedly committed suicide in Tihar Jail during the trial. Another accused was a minor and was sent to a reform facility. He was released after three years. (ANI)

