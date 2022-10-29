"Waiting for Stalin to speak up": Khushbu Sundar appreciates Kanimozhi for condemning DMK leader's "item" insult

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 29 (ANI): BJP leader and actor Khushbu Sundar praised DMK Lok Sabha MP Kanimozhi for taking a stand against DMK leader Saidai Sadiq's derogatory comments against women BJP leaders.

This came after Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Saidai Sadiq, termed actors-turned-BJP leaders as "items".

While speaking to ANI, Sundar said, "They are not just shaming me, they are also shaming the women of their family. It shows how they treat the women of their families. This is their mindset. It's unacceptable and I am not ready to accept an apology for it."

"I really appreciate Kanimozhi's stand regarding it. She immediately stood up for the women. I have always seen her supporting women issues and their freedom of speech," she added.

Khushbu, however, is waiting for Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin to speak up on the issue. "I am waiting for Tamil Nadu CM to speak up for me to make sure that no other person makes this kind of comment about other women. I want Tamil Nadu chief minister to be the shining example," she said.



DMK women's wing secretary and MP Kanimozhi have openly apologized for such statements.

In a video clip that has surfaced on social media platforms, the speaker, identified as Saidai Sadiq, mocked Khushbu and three other BJP leaders including actor Namitha, Gayathri Raghuram and Gautami. He could be heard saying the saffron party depended only on these "actresses" to make inroads into Tamil Nadu.

DMK Women's Wing Secretary and MP Kanimozhi openly apologized for the remarks of the DMK public speaker. Kanimozhi tweeted, "I apologise as a woman and human being for what was said. This can never be tolerated irrespective of whoever did it, the space it was said or the party they adhere to."

"And I can openly apologise for this because my leader MK Stalin and my party Arivalayam don't condone this," she added.

BJP leader Kushbu took to Twitter and said "When men abuse women, it just shows what kind of upbringing they have had and the toxic environment they were brought up in. These men insult the womb of a woman. Such men call themselves followers of Kalaingar. Is this new Dravidian model under the Honorable Chief Minister". (ANI)

