Waiting system for devotees in compartments at Lord Balaji temple cancelled

Tirumala (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), administrative body of Lord Balaji temple here, has temporarily cancelled the waiting system for devotees in compartments.

"TTD has further decided to send the devotees for darshan of Lord Balaji by allotting tokens in the time-slot method," TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal said while addressing media.

He also said the TTD has cancelled directly attending the 'Kalyana Utsavam' of Lord Ram at Ontimitta temple. It has also postponed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Lord Balaji temple at Mumbai.

Singhal said that 'Sri Srinivasa Shanti Utsava Sahita Dhanvantari Maha Yagam' havan will be conducted for the prevention of coronavirus outbreak.

"We are sanitising the Tirumala by dividing it into sectors and we are providing rooms only after sanitation," added Singhal. (ANI)

