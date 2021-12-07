Wakf board recruitment: Kerala CM says detailed discussion will be held

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 7 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said that the government would hold a detailed discussion regarding the appointments in Wakf board through Public Service Commission (PSC).



The statement from the Kerala government came after a meeting of the CM with the representatives of Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulema.

The CM said that handing over the recruitment in the Wakf board to the PSC was the decision of the board.

He further said that until the final decision is being taken, the status quo would be maintained on recruitment in the board. He also dismissed the concern circulating in social media that the non-Muslims would be selected into the board. (ANI)

