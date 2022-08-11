Walayar minor sisters' rape-death case: Kerala POCSO court rejects CBI chargesheet, orders re-investigation

Palakkad (Kerala) [India], August 11 (ANI): The POCSO court in Palakkad on Wednesday rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chargesheet on the death of two minor sisters from Walayar. The court directed CBI to conduct a re-investigation into it.

The mother of the two minor girls had approached the court raising concerns about the chargesheet.

She said that the CBI chargesheet was similar to the chargesheet filed by the Kerala police. The mother also claimed that her two daughters were murdered.

The elder sister, aged 13, was found hanging in her house on January 13, 2017. Within two months, her nine-year-old sibling was also found hanging in her house on March 4, 2017. As per the postmortem reports, both the girls were subjected to sexual assault. The autopsy report in the case of the younger girl even suggested the possibility of homicidal hanging.

According to the chargesheet, the girls were sexually abused and they committed suicide unable to bear this but the family says both were murdered.



However, three people were arrested in connection with the case and two of them are in jail and one got bail.

One of the four accused, Pradeep Kumar, died in 2020 in a suspected suicide. The remaining accused are Valiya Madhu, Kutty Madhu and Shibu. Valiya Madhu and Kutti Madhu, are close relatives of the family another accused Shibu is a close family friend.

"Happy on the verdict. Court has rejected the police charge sheet as well as the CBI chargesheet. We met the CBI team and told them that our daughters were murdered. But they did not listen. Our demand is that the officers who are investigating the case should again probe it sincerely," said the mother.

Last year, the Kerala High set aside a Palakkad Special Court verdict acquitting all the accused in the rape and death case of two minor siblings at Walayar in Palakkad in the year 2017.

The court had ordered a re-trial in the case and that all four accused should appear before the trial court on January 20.

The court has also given liberty to the prosecution to seek further investigation in the case.

In October 2019, a Special Court at Palakkad had acquitted four persons.(ANI)


