Walayar rape case: Police detain KSU members demanding CBI enquiry

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Police on Tuesday detained members of Kerala Students Union (KSU) who are demanding a CBI enquiry into the 2017 Walayar rape case among other demands.

KSU members today took out a march towards the Legislative Assembly over the CBI enquiry in the rape case and other demands like conducting a high-level enquiry into the Kerala University mark donation scam and demanding the resignation of the Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel.

The protestors were seen lying on the roads during the protest. However, the police personnel used water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Earlier on Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan signed an order dismissing the public prosecutor representing the state government for inefficiently handling the Walayar rape case.

Vijayan made the declaration in the state assembly and said that he had signed the order earlier on Monday.

The government has agreed to extend support to the parents of the victims if they approach the court demanding a CBI enquiry into the case.

The case pertains to the rape of two minor sisters, aged nine and 13 years, in Palakkad in 2017. While one of them allegedly committed suicide, the second one was later found dead.

The post mortem examination had revealed that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault.

On October 25, the POCSO court in Palakkad had acquitted the three accused -- V Madhu, Shibu and M Madhu -- in the case.

The mother of both minor victims had earlier said that the autopsy report of the first child showed a mark of abuse but no investigation was conducted.

The government has said that it would not oppose the family's petition against the POCSO court order. (ANI)

