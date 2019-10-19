People volunteered for the Walk of Freedom event organised in Hyderabad, Telangana on Saturday (Photo/ANI)
Walk against human trafficking, slavery being conducted in Hyderabad

ANI | Updated: Oct 19, 2019 11:38 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Volunteers from different walks of life participated in the Walk for Freedom, an event to raise awareness against human trafficking and slavery, being conducted in Hyderabad, Telangana.
The Walk for Freedom is being organised by the Movement India, a global volunteer organisation. The event is being organised simultaneously across 50 countries.
While speaking to ANI, Anisha, a member of Movement India team said, "We are so glad that so many people have come here today. This event is not only taking place in Hyderabad but it is also being organised nationally in Delhi, Calcutta, Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, Goa, Pune and Shillong and we are having around 10,000 people joining us for this walk. We globally have 50 countries participating from today morning onwards every three minutes in counties across the world for freedom of slavery."
Anisha asserted that in India in every eight minutes a child goes missing and 50 per cent of them never come back. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), 50 per cent of the trafficking cases that are registered in India are of children.
"This is a movement not only for me but everyone across the world, it's a global issue. I am so glad that people here have gathered to walk and talk about this issue," she added.
A large number of people joined the walk and took a pledge to help end human trafficking and spread awareness regarding the same.
Naveen, who is handling the PR of the event here told ANI that the Walk for Freedom event has been organised in Hyderabad for the first time and people here have joined the walked in large numbers.
"The event is being organised across 10 cities in India. It is specifically against human trafficking and slavery to be specific about. The motive behind the walk is to create awareness and be alert about how trafficking takes place. One can call the national helpline number, 1098 to report the cases of human trafficking," said Naveen. (ANI)

