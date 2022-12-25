Walk for an India where no one lives in fear, says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and said that Bharat Jodo Yatra is a "walk for an India where no one lives in fear."

Taking to Twitter Rahul Gandhi said, "We walk for an India where no one lives in fear, and everyone finds a better future."

Gandhi's mass outreach campaign, Bharat Jodo Yatra, earlier on Saturday, entered the national capital. The party held a mega public rally in front of Red Fort.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan joined Rahul Gandhi during Saturday's Bharat Jodo Yatra in New Delhi.

After the yatra, Haasan posted pictures with Rahul Gandhi with the caption "Walking to connect the legacy of our glorious past with our bright future".



Earlier on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi said that the march was a replica of India where there was no hatred and violence and all the people and animals were welcomed.

Rahul Gandhi had said from Red Fort, "In Bharat Jodo Yatra, dogs also came but no one harmed them. Cow, buffaloes, pigs, all animals came. All the people came. This Yatra is like our India, I have not seen any hatred or violence among people while walking 2,800 kms, and I have not seen violence or hatred anywhere in the country. But when I turn on the TV, there is hatred all the time. 24 hours there is only Hindu-Muslim in media."

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, Rahul Gandhi had said Hindu-Muslim propaganda is being done to divert attention from the real issues.

"It is not Narendra Modi's government. All of your money, the money of farmers and labourers, airports, ports, and roads go straight to the pockets of their masters. It is Ambani and Adani government. Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling 'pakoras'," the Wayanad MP had said.

He further had said, "BJP spent thousands of crores to damage my image. When I came to politics in 2004, our government came to power and the media used to praise me throughout the day. They used to do Rahul Gandhi...Rahul Gandhi all day. Then I went to Bhatta Parsaul (in UP) and raised the issue of farmers' land and they turned against me. (ANI)

