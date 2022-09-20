Wall collapses in Noida, several persons feared trapped

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Several persons are feared trapped as a wall in Sector 21 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida collapsed on Tuesday.

Rescue operations are underway.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on September 16, nine people had lost their lives and two others were injured after a wall collapsed in the state's Lucknow due to heavy rainfall. (ANI)