Wankhede reaches Delhi to meet Chairman of National Commission for SC today

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, who is investigating the Mumbai cruise ship drugs case, on Monday has reached Delhi to meet Chairman National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Vijay Sampla, informed NCB officials.

Wankhede's visit to Delhi has come after Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik levelled various allegations on him and accused him of using a fake certificate to secure a government job.

" He has come here to present his subject before the Commission. We will see and verify his documents," said Subhash Ramnath Pardhi, member, National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Nawab Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim but he forged documents, including a caste certificate, to pass off as a Scheduled Caste (SC) person to get recruitment under quota after clearing the UPSC exams. (ANI)